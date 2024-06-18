Which method to use to build a web site?

The first question shouldn’t be “what tools will I use?” but “what tools do I need?” You can build a fantastic website with just a bit of HTML and CSS. Maybe a tiny bit of JS is needed? Fine. Nobody (including the client) cares what’s on the backend. People build perfectly fine websites without any JS frameworks/libraries at all, so while they may facilitate doing certain things, they aren’t needed for building a website generally.

If your client needs to log in and make changes, maybe consider using a CMS to build the site around — such as Craft, ExpressionEngine etc. (there are many more). But again, only use a CMS if you need one.