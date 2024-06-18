Which method to use to build a web site?

Hi everyone!
I recently completed an advanced bootcamp covering HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, and Python. While the experience was educational, it left me feeling overwhelmed with information. Now, faced with building a website for a client, I’m unsure which approach to take given the plethora of options available—Framer, Webflow, React, Next.js, and others. I’m also concerned about security issues and how to address them with my client. Unfortunately, these bootcamps often don’t cover such practical aspects. I am seeking guidance and would greatly appreciate any suggestions.
The first question shouldn’t be “what tools will I use?” but “what tools do I need?” You can build a fantastic website with just a bit of HTML and CSS. Maybe a tiny bit of JS is needed? Fine. Nobody (including the client) cares what’s on the backend. People build perfectly fine websites without any JS frameworks/libraries at all, so while they may facilitate doing certain things, they aren’t needed for building a website generally.
If your client needs to log in and make changes, maybe consider using a CMS to build the site around — such as Craft, ExpressionEngine etc. (there are many more). But again, only use a CMS if you need one.