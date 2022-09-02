Which language/skills/frameworks are worth investing your time and energy right now?

The investment you make in your skills also follows a similar pattern to financial investments, i.e. high risk equals high reward.

In 1995, if you had told me to invest my skills in this little known language called Java by a small company called Sun Microsystems, I’d have rebutted you saying you’ve probably had a few drinks too many! Who would have thought Java will be used to write just about anything (including mobile apps) some day?

On the other hand, had the “risk taker” in me had jumped on the Blackberry development in 2010 or Windows Phone development in 2015, his career would have failed quite miserably!

Similarly, had the “risk averse” buddy chosen something like COBOL or C in 1995, he’d probably still have a low paying job to stick with for several years to come.

From that perspective, what do you make of the current technologies like Java and Python and PHP? And what about all the JavaScript frameworks (React, Vue, etc.) and the Node/NPM ecosystem? Where do you see all of this going?