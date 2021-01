Hello,

I’m thinking of creating a service, similar to a contact form service.

People should include a simple form on their website. I’d provide the form for them.

This form posts data to my GraphQL API, I process the data in the backend and return a result.

The result should show on the same page as the form.

I’ve looked at some options but my webdev skills are a bit rusty (HTML + PHP) and I’d like to get feedback on pros and cons of JS stacks for this idea.