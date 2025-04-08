Shifting My Website from WordPress to MERN Stack!

Hello everyone!

I’ve decided to take a big step in evolving my website, and I’m planning to migrate it from WordPress to the MERN stack (MongoDB, Express, React, Node.js)! This transition will help improve the performance, scalability, and flexibility of the site, and open up new possibilities for future enhancements.

However, I want to ensure that the technology stack I choose is the best fit for the website’s specific functionality and goals. That’s where I need your input!

I’m asking for your help to suggest which programming language or framework would be best suited to my website based on its functionality. To guide you, here are some key features and areas I’m focusing on:

User interactions (login, forms, etc.)

Performance and speed

Real-time features (if any)

Admin functionalities

Data storage and retrieval

Overall UI/UX experience

Here’s where you come in!

Please visit the following links and take a look at the features of my current website: https://www.starline.taxi/

Here’s the UI that i need https://darkslategray-herring-472250.hostingersite.com/

Once you’ve checked them out, let me know your thoughts on the best language or framework to build the new version of the site. Should I stick with the MERN stack or is there another approach you recommend?

Your feedback will be invaluable as I navigate this transition, and I’m looking forward to hearing your suggestions! Feel free to share your experiences or any advice on migrating to a modern stack like MERN.

Thanks in advance for your support!