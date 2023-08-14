Where did my cookies go?

Hello guys. I am writing to you in the hope of finding a solution and understanding something. I created a website with WordPress. The privacy policy lawyer required me to catalog all cookies used. However, I came across a situation that puzzled me. A few week ago, using the browser development tools (chrome and safari) I noticed that the presence of fifteen or more cookies, while at other times they seemed to disappear completely. This discrepancy also occurs when I check from different devices and can persist for weeks despite the cookie expiration date being years. I have tried to scan the site with various cookie scanning tools but can only detect one cookie and other times none. Recently, I asked the support of my hosting service to run a check, they identified about twenty cookies, all of which disappeared within a few minutes. I requested a re-verification today and they only found one. I even changed my browser settings to accept all cookies as I thought it was my problem, but that didn’t solve the mystery of these fluctuations. I no longer know which cookies to include in the privacy policy at this point. Does anyone have any idea what I can do to fix it? A thousand thanks.