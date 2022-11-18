When class is toggled on `html` change Swiper JS settings

I have a Swiper JS instance which works as expected. However this page has a toggle which adds classes to the html element which in turn changes the appearance of the page with CSS.

When the class retro is added. I want to change how the Swiper JS behaves. Mainly disabling ‘loop’, ‘autoplay’ and changing the effect from ‘fade’ to ‘loop’.

I’ve done this using:

const hasClassRetro = document.documentElement.classList.contains('retro');

Then on the settings effect: hasClassRetro ? 'slide' : 'fade' for example. Which seems to get the desired result when the class is/is not on html on page load.

I was wondering is there away to check if there is a class on html when the toggle is clicked and if that is equal to retro update the Swiper instance?

I have an example on this JS Fiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/mvotqxbr/

You can see currently, if you update <html class=""> to <html class="retro"> the settings change after running again. I need to get it working when clicking “Toggle Classes” and 'retro is added.

Hope someone can help with this!