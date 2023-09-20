Problem with swiper slider

Hi, is it possible to change the background-color of the text of a slide while I move the mouse to the second one?

What I try to do is to use “linear-gradient”, below is the code I try to use:

$(‘.swiper-slide’).on(‘mouseenter’, function(e) { var parentOffset = $(this).parent().offset(); var relX = e.pageX - parentOffset.left; var perc = relX / $(this).width() * 100; $(‘#title’).css(‘background’, ‘linear-gradient(to right, #005487 ‘+perc+’%, #ffffff ‘+perc+’%)’); });

unfortunately I can’t change the color when I try to go back to the first slide, can anyone help me?

Thank you.