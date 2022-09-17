I want to disable a section of javascript when a certain class is on the `html` element - and enable again once removed

In short I have a section of script that works perfectly. However I have a ‘theme’ toggle which when clicked adds a class to the html element so I can change the page styling. On a particular class - .retro in the example - I do something else with the cursor so I need to disable the script. Then when the toggle removes that class, run it again.

I thought I could do this using an if statement and an EventListener but I’m having some (a lot) of trouble and would appreciate some help.

I need to do this in a couple of places but I think I’d start with the “Custom Cursor” bit in the JS. Which looks like:

var cursor = document.querySelector(".cursor");
var cursorTrail = document.querySelector(".cursor-trail");
var a = document.querySelectorAll("a");
var timeout;

window.addEventListener(
  "mousemove",
  function (e) {
    var x = e.clientX;
    var y = e.clientY;
    if (!timeout) {
      timeout = setTimeout(function () {
        timeout = null;
        cursor.style.transform = `translate(${x - 2}px, ${y - 2}px)`;
        timeout = null;
        cursorTrail.style.transform = `translate(${x - 16}px, ${y - 16}px)`;
      }, 16);
    }
  },
  false
);

/* Add/Remove Classes */

document.addEventListener("mousedown", function () {
  cursor.classList.add("cursor--click");
});

document.addEventListener("mouseup", function () {
  cursor.classList.remove("cursor--click");
});

a.forEach((item) => {
  item.addEventListener("mouseover", () => {
    cursorTrail.classList.add("cursor-trail--hover");
  });
  item.addEventListener("mouseleave", () => {
    cursorTrail.classList.remove("cursor-trail--hover");
  });
});

a.forEach((item) => {
  const interaction = item.dataset.interaction;

  item.addEventListener("mouseover", () => {
    cursor.classList.add(interaction);
  });
  item.addEventListener("mouseleave", () => {
    cursor.classList.remove(interaction);
  });
});

I tried using something like this…

if(document.getElementsByTagName('html').classList.contains('retro')) {
    // Script to run only have `.retro` is on the `html` tag
}

and this…

var runJS = document.getElementsByTagName('html');
if(runJS.classList.contains('retro')) {
    alert("Hello! I am an alert box!!");
 }

But I’m obviously getting something fundamentally wrong. Regular contributors might recognise this layout in my CodePen! But no issues with the styling/script as such. Just want to update so the script is disabled when a class is added to the html.

It is worth nothing I’ll have a bit of code which I’m yet to add which is essentially the opposite, so isn’t needed unless .retro is on the html. So I guess it would help if the solution can work both ways.

CodePen: https://codepen.io/moy/pen/mdLWEyO

Thanks in advance!