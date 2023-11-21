What is the best option for this orphaned page in terms of SEO?

Hello everyone,

On my website www.agustipardo.es, I have linked my blog, which is built under another domain www.fotov60.com. The person who built my website also created an empty page for the blog, but it is not linked to any page on my website; you can only access it directly from the URL www.agustipardo.es/blog. They filled in the SEO fields of RankmathSEO for that page, but since I’m not using it, it doesn’t serve me. What solution do you recommend for better SEO?