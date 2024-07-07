What is needed to start a forum site?

I’m considering creating a small web-based forum discussion site, and wonder what is needed and how to get started without having the skills of a system administrator/programmer?

I know that some sort of forum software (phpBB etc.) has to be installed on a server, and someone has to host that server. Are there hosting companies that have ready-to-use forum setups, or do you really need the admin skills to install and run all of that?

Is this expensive? Are there free (but still reliable) or low cost options available? I won’t be making a dime on this, and it’s all on my free time.