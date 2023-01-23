What do you think of server rendering into innerHTML?

This is continuing of this tread. Sort of…
In my search for ways to build an web app, I have found at least 3 ways todo this:
- Let the server do the job (SSR). All rendering at server side. (https://nav.go4webdev.org)
- Let the client do most of the job (CSR). Most rendering done in the browser (no example)
- Let the server render, but let the client paste content into innerHTML using AJAX (SCSR?))(https://nav2.go4webdev.org)
The main advantages of SCSR (found no valid abbreviation for this) are basically NO flickering. And NO url showing. The main disadvantage is that no history is saved, which also at the same time can be an advantage.
My question is what you think of mixing server side rendering AND populating a rendered page into innerHTML?
I for myself try to move as much “workload” on the client. Servers are expensive, clients do exists.
So if I have an application (which is normal at my work) that is used by more then 10000 users, I need to rent a really big and powerful cloud server to make all the work on the server but the clients are doing nothing than displaying the result. So why not do this work on the 10000 clients and rent a small server?
Anything that’s not security sensitive or needing to directly communicate with a database (which would require passwords, hence the security sensitive, etc) can be rendered at the client end without much trouble these days.
Microsoft are slowly but surely dragging Edge mostly into line with other browsers, so you dont have large gaps on what needs to be delivered (or decided) based on browser type anymore; we’ve fairly passed the generational gap of “but what about IE”.
Think the only other time it’d be a concern is if you were trying to have multiple users interacting with a single object, as you then have to handle synchronization issues.