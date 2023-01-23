What do you think of server rendering into innerHTML?

Maybe your knowledge about JavaScript is much to less to make a decision.

What you are writing is letting me guess, that you think you need to put all JavaScript in one big file and load it on startup? That’s of course nonsense. Like loading multiple files from the server, you can also load javascript on demand.

To be honest, my applications, load less then 100kb on startup to show the main page. Then everything else is loaded on demand. The user is never waiting more then 1s for a visible response (and with visible response I do not mean the spinning wheel)