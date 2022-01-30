Website speed or design appearance which is important for SEO

290KB seems like a good size, so there shouldn’t be any problems with that in my opinion. My websites homepage is about 40-50KB, but it also extremely simple and almost without images.

What I recommend is to try going through your website and apply sustainable web designing methods to ensure that your website is optimised in any way possible. This could for example be by converting your fonts to WOFF2.

If you want, I have made a sustainable web designing checklist to help designers and developers to make their website more lightweight. If you open one of my articles you will find a banner linking to it at the bottom of each article (Anyway, just in case you are interested).

Once you have gone through your website and ensured you have done everything you possibly can with the design and development, then you run it through Lighthouse and afterwards check if the website is WCAG compliant.

Making your website sustainable and fixing all of these things can help you, but like it is also pointed out in some of the posts: Nothing beats quality content. Therefore if it doesn’t improve your website to make it sustainable, then you can look at the content as the next step.

I hope my answer will help you on your way, and I hope that your placement will improve!