Does website speed affect SEO in Google search engines, even though I focus on keeping the blog images small in size?
Yes, website speed significantly impacts SEO in Google search engines, even if you optimize blog images for smaller sizes. Faster loading websites improve user experience and are favored by search engines, leading to better SEO rankings.