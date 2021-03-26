Very simple test script for handling POST requests with NodeJS: get getting 'undefined'

Hello, I’m trying to test a very simple script (similar to a “hello world” example) with NodeJS to handle POST requests, but I keed getting “undefined” for whatever I try.
I have already installed the body-parser.
This is the script:
var express = require('express');
var http = require('http');
var app = express();
var bodyParser = require('body-parser');
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({extended: true}));
app.set('port', process.env.PORT || 3000);
http.createServer(app).listen(app.get('port'), function(){
console.log('Express server listening on port ' + app.get('port'));
});
app.post('/users', function(request, response) {
var username = request.body.username;
response.send('Hello, ' + username + '!');
});
And I’m using Postman to send the request. This is the request I’m sending:
http://localhost:3000/users?POST /users HTTP/1.1=&Host= localhost:3000&Authorization= ApiKey &appClient=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&Cache-Control= no-cache&----WebKitFormBoundaryE19zNvXGzXaLvS5C=&Content-Disposition= form-data; name=“username”&oscar1234----=&WebKitFormBoundaryE19zNvXGzXaLvS5C=
The problem is at the line:
var username = request.body.username;
It does not have any ‘username’, but if it was working fine it should be ‘oscar1234’
What I’m doing wrong?
TIA.