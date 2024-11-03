Post request with ajax jquery reterns a 404 status

I have a NodeJS express application and i am trying to post data to an endpoint in the server, using jquery ajax post request, but i seem to get an XHR 404 Not Found error and i dont know whats causing it, i am certain my URL is correct, i apoligise in advance if this is a stupid question. I am still learning JavaScript and web programing in general so i am unfamiliar with some things, so i would be glad to get some help, thanks.

this is my code:

index.ejs—

<title>Test</title>

<div class="container" style="background-color: blue; height: 400px; width: 400px;"> <h1 id="title1" style="color: white;">Title</h1> </div> <script src="post_req.js"></script>

app.js—

const express = require("express"); app = express(); app.use(express.static('static')) app.get('/', (req, res) => { console.log(req.body) res.render('index.ejs') }) app.listen(4500, () => { console.log('Listening'); })

and my jquery file post_req.js—