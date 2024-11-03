Post request with ajax jquery reterns a 404 status

I have a NodeJS express application and i am trying to post data to an endpoint in the server, using jquery ajax post request, but i seem to get an XHR 404 Not Found error and i dont know whats causing it, i am certain my URL is correct, i apoligise in advance if this is a stupid question. I am still learning JavaScript and web programing in general so i am unfamiliar with some things, so i would be glad to get some help, thanks.
this is my code:
index.ejs—
<title>Test</title>
<div class="container" style="background-color: blue; height: 400px; width: 400px;">
<h1 id="title1" style="color: white;">Title</h1>
</div>
<script src="post_req.js"></script>
app.js—
const express = require("express");
app = express();
app.use(express.static('static'))
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
console.log(req.body)
res.render('index.ejs')
})
app.listen(4500, () => {
console.log('Listening');
})
and my jquery file post_req.js—
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.container').click(function() {
$.ajax({
url: '/',
type: 'post',
contentType: 'application',
data: {
data: 'Test'
},
success: function() {
console.log('success')
}
})
})
})