UX Design vs. Software QA career

Hello,

I did a lot of research and found out that daily UX Designer work involves more visual stuff like drawing initial designs on paper, wire frames, mockups in Sketch, Photoshop etc.and it doesn’t involve any coding which I am not sure if I like. My hope was UX would involve at least writing some basic HTML, CSS and entry level JavaScript on a daily basis which turns out is not the case. At least this is how it is presented in some Linkedin educational videos about UX Design as a career path.

My research on Software QA shows it’s sometimes tedious and repetitive work, especially in manual testing but I might need to learn SQL or other language which is the part I like. I also found out that some people progress in their career and move from Software QA to Web Development or Programming.

Considering I want to stick with JavaScript, I would appreciate any thoughts on the above. Which path would be more beneficial for me?

Thank you