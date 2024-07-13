Using setAttribute with the SVG path arc

In XHTML, the following code works:

svg id = “My_SVG” xmlns=“http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” height=“500” width=“500”

path id=“Bezier_Curve_2” d=“M 300, 200 A 20, 20 0,0,1 340,200” stroke=“red” stroke-width=“3” fill=“none”

I want to break this code apart so I can store it inside my eXist database. Here are the things I do know.

I can store the path id inside a variable like this:

var Bezier_Curve_Identification;

var Attribute;

var Coordinate;

var Bezier_Curve_Identification; = document.getElementById(“Bezier_Curve_1”);

Attribute = “M”;

Coordinate = “300, 200”;

Bezier_Curve_Identification.setAttribute(Attribute, Coordinate;)

How do I store all the other attributes and coordinates inside the Attribute and Coordinate variables?