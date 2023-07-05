Add id from Array/Object to svg circle

Hello i have the following aray :
That i use to add circle with the following code :
lines.selectAll("circle")
.data(function(d) {return d.values})
.enter()
.append("circle")
.attr("cx", function(d) { return xScale(d.date); })
.attr("cy", function(d) { return yScale(d.measurement); })
.attr("r", 10)
.attr("fill", "#3498db")
.attr("stroke", "#fff")
.attr("stroke-width", "1.5px")
.attr("fill", "#CCE5F6")
.style("opacity", 0)
.on('mousemove', function(e, d) {
d3.select(this)
.on("mouseover", (event, d) => logMeasurement(event, d))
Now i would like to attach to each circle the coresponding id from the array. I have tried thing like this :
.attr('id','key.id')
but i didn’t get any results.
Thanks