Add id from Array/Object to svg circle

Hello i have the following aray :



That i use to add circle with the following code :

lines.selectAll("circle") .data(function(d) {return d.values}) .enter() .append("circle") .attr("cx", function(d) { return xScale(d.date); }) .attr("cy", function(d) { return yScale(d.measurement); }) .attr("r", 10) .attr("fill", "#3498db") .attr("stroke", "#fff") .attr("stroke-width", "1.5px") .attr("fill", "#CCE5F6") .style("opacity", 0) .on('mousemove', function(e, d) { d3.select(this) .on("mouseover", (event, d) => logMeasurement(event, d))

Now i would like to attach to each circle the coresponding id from the array. I have tried thing like this :

.attr('id','key.id')

but i didn’t get any results.

