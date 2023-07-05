Add id from Array/Object to svg circle

JavaScript
Hello i have the following aray :
Capture d’écran 05-07-2023 13.17.46

That i use to add circle with the following code :

lines.selectAll("circle")
    .data(function(d) {return d.values})
    .enter()
    .append("circle")
	.attr("cx", function(d) { return xScale(d.date); })
	.attr("cy", function(d) { return yScale(d.measurement); })
	.attr("r", 10)
	.attr("fill", "#3498db")
    .attr("stroke", "#fff")
    .attr("stroke-width", "1.5px")
    .attr("fill", "#CCE5F6")
    .style("opacity", 0)	
	.on('mousemove', function(e, d) {	 
			d3.select(this)
			.on("mouseover", (event, d) => logMeasurement(event, d))

Now i would like to attach to each circle the coresponding id from the array. I have tried thing like this :

.attr('id','key.id')

but i didn’t get any results.
Thanks