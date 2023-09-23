Using arrows on the keyboard, how do I control the location of an image on a background image?

Given:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport", content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="image.css"> <script src="image.js"></script> </head> <body> <!-- a <div> section in a document that is styled with CSS: --> <!-- canvasContainer can hold a number of child FrameworkElements that works well within a CanvasContentHost --> <div id="canvasContainer"> <!-- the HTML "canvas" element is used to draw graphics, on the fly, via JavaScript --> <canvas id="canvas" width="900" height="520"></canvas> </div> </body> </html>

body{ font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace; text-align: center; /* px units are used for absolute values, while em is relative to the font size of the particular element */ #canvasContainer { display: flex; justify-content: center; margin: 1.250em; } }

let Canvas, Context; document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (ev) => { // the 'canvas' element has two attributes, width and height. Canvas = document.getElementById('canvas'); // use getContext('2d') to get the canvas 2D rendering context Context = Canvas.getContext('2d'); Canvas.width = 600; // height will be reset based on aspect ratio Canvas.height = 300; //--- let BackgroundImage = new Image(); BackgroundImage.onload = function () { let BackgroundWidth = Canvas.width; // naturalWidth equals the density-corrected width of the image in CSS pixels. // naturalHeight equals the density-corrected height of the image in CSS pixels. // calculate the aspect ratio of the image let AspectRatio = BackgroundImage.naturalWidth / BackgroundImage.naturalHeight; // set canvas height per the aspect ratio let BackgroundHeight = Canvas.height = BackgroundWidth / AspectRatio; //--- // draw background with adjusted width and height Context.drawImage(BackgroundImage, 0, 0, BackgroundWidth, BackgroundHeight); //--- // draw the front image on top of the Background let FrontImage = new Image(); FrontImage.onload = function () { let FrontWidth = 40; let FrontHeight = 100; // x and y coordinates of the front image top-left corner let PositionX = BackgroundWidth / 2 - FrontWidth / 2; let PositionY = BackgroundHeight - FrontHeight; Context.drawImage(FrontImage, PositionX, PositionY, FrontWidth, FrontHeight); } // replace part of Background with the front image FrontImage.src = "Car.jpg"; } // background image BackgroundImage.src = "Streets.jpg"; } )

Streets.jpg => https://snipboard.io/4YgDaf.jpg

Car.jpg => https://snipboard.io/ptkWjJ.jpg

Using arrows on the keyboard, how do I control the location of an image on a background image?