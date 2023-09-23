Using arrows on the keyboard, how do I control the location of an image on a background image?

Given:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport", content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="image.css">
<script src="image.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<!-- a <div> section in a document that is styled with CSS: -->
<!-- canvasContainer can hold a number of child FrameworkElements that
works well within a CanvasContentHost -->
<div id="canvasContainer">
<!-- the HTML "canvas" element is used to draw graphics, on the
fly, via JavaScript -->
<canvas id="canvas" width="900" height="520"></canvas>
</div>
</body>
</html>
body{
font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace;
text-align: center;
/* px units are used for absolute values, while em is relative
to the font size of the particular element */
#canvasContainer {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
margin: 1.250em;
}
}
let Canvas, Context;
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (ev) =>
{
// the 'canvas' element has two attributes, width and height.
Canvas = document.getElementById('canvas');
// use getContext('2d') to get the canvas 2D rendering context
Context = Canvas.getContext('2d');
Canvas.width = 600;
// height will be reset based on aspect ratio
Canvas.height = 300;
//---
let BackgroundImage = new Image();
BackgroundImage.onload = function () {
let BackgroundWidth = Canvas.width;
// naturalWidth equals the density-corrected width of the image in CSS pixels.
// naturalHeight equals the density-corrected height of the image in CSS pixels.
// calculate the aspect ratio of the image
let AspectRatio = BackgroundImage.naturalWidth / BackgroundImage.naturalHeight;
// set canvas height per the aspect ratio
let BackgroundHeight = Canvas.height = BackgroundWidth / AspectRatio;
//---
// draw background with adjusted width and height
Context.drawImage(BackgroundImage, 0, 0, BackgroundWidth, BackgroundHeight);
//---
// draw the front image on top of the Background
let FrontImage = new Image();
FrontImage.onload = function () {
let FrontWidth = 40;
let FrontHeight = 100;
// x and y coordinates of the front image top-left corner
let PositionX = BackgroundWidth / 2 - FrontWidth / 2;
let PositionY = BackgroundHeight - FrontHeight;
Context.drawImage(FrontImage, PositionX, PositionY, FrontWidth, FrontHeight);
}
// replace part of Background with the front image
FrontImage.src = "Car.jpg";
}
// background image
BackgroundImage.src = "Streets.jpg";
}
)
Streets.jpg => https://snipboard.io/4YgDaf.jpg
Car.jpg => https://snipboard.io/ptkWjJ.jpg
Using arrows on the keyboard, how do I control the location of an image on a background image?