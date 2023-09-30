Rotating a small image on a background image places the small image in a different location

<div id="canvasContainer"> <canvas id="canvas" width="900" height="520"></canvas> </div>

const cCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas'); cCanvas.width = 600; cCanvas.height = 300; const cContext = cCanvas.getContext('2d'); const cBackgroundImage = new Image(); const cBackgroundWidth = cCanvas.width; let lBackgroundHeight; const cCarImage = new Image(); const cCarImageWidth = 40; const cCarImageHeight = 100; let lCarTopLeftX; let lCarTopLeftY; document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', (ev) => { cBackgroundImage.onload = function () { cCarImage.onload = function () { const cAspectRatio = cBackgroundImage.naturalWidth / cBackgroundImage.naturalHeight; lBackgroundHeight = cCanvas.height = cBackgroundWidth / cAspectRatio; cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight); lCarTopLeftX = cBackgroundWidth / 2 - cCarImageWidth / 2 + 70; lCarTopLeftY = lBackgroundHeight / 2 - cCarImageHeight / 2 + 100; //Note: lCarTopLeftX = 350 //Note: lCarTopLeftY = 321.869 cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight); } cCarImage.src = "Car.jpg"; } cBackgroundImage.src = "Streets.jpg"; } ) document.body.addEventListener( "keydown", e => { e.preventDefault(); render(); } ) function render() { //Note: lCarTopLeftX = 350 //Note: lCarTopLeftY = 321.869 cContext.clearRect(0, 0, cCanvas.width, cCanvas.height); cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight); let lRadians = Math.PI / 180 * 0; // let lRadians = Math.PI / 180 * 45; cContext.translate(lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY); cContext.rotate(lRadians); cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, -cCarImageWidth / 2, -cCarImageHeight / 2, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight); cContext.rotate(-lRadians); cContext.translate(-lCarTopLeftX, -lCarTopLeftY); }

– This code puts a car on a street background. Pushing a key on the keyboard rotates the image.

The plan was to rotate the car 45 degrees. Because of the strange result, the angle has been changed to 0 degrees to help debug.

The car and background images — Car.jpg => https://snipboard.io/ptkWjJ.jpg — Streets.jpg => https://snipboard.io/4YgDaf.jpg.

The images combined — https://snipboard.io/IXlKiV.jpg.

The image after hitting the keyboard spacebar — https://snipboard.io/QTBlgS.jpg. — The car moved to a different location, even though X and Y did not change — lCarTopLeftX = 350 — lCarTopLeftY = 321.869.