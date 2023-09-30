Rotating a small image on a background image places the small image in a different location

JavaScript
<div id="canvasContainer">
  <canvas id="canvas" width="900" height="520"></canvas>
</div>

const cCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas');
  cCanvas.width = 600;
  cCanvas.height = 300;
const cContext = cCanvas.getContext('2d');
const cBackgroundImage = new Image();
const cBackgroundWidth = cCanvas.width;

let lBackgroundHeight; 
const cCarImage = new Image();
const cCarImageWidth = 40; 
const cCarImageHeight = 100; 
let lCarTopLeftX; 
let lCarTopLeftY; 

document.addEventListener(
  'DOMContentLoaded', (ev) => 
  {
    cBackgroundImage.onload = function () 
    {
      cCarImage.onload = function () 
      {
        const cAspectRatio = cBackgroundImage.naturalWidth / cBackgroundImage.naturalHeight;
        lBackgroundHeight = cCanvas.height = cBackgroundWidth / cAspectRatio; 
        cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight); 
        lCarTopLeftX = cBackgroundWidth / 2 - cCarImageWidth / 2 + 70; 
        lCarTopLeftY = lBackgroundHeight / 2 - cCarImageHeight / 2 + 100; 
        //Note: lCarTopLeftX = 350
        //Note: lCarTopLeftY = 321.869
        cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight);
      }
      cCarImage.src = "Car.jpg"; 
    }
    cBackgroundImage.src = "Streets.jpg";
  }
) 
document.body.addEventListener(
  "keydown", e =>
  {
    e.preventDefault();
    render();
  }
)
function render()
{
  //Note: lCarTopLeftX = 350
  //Note: lCarTopLeftY = 321.869
  cContext.clearRect(0, 0, cCanvas.width, cCanvas.height);
  cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight);  
  let lRadians = Math.PI / 180 * 0;  // let lRadians = Math.PI / 180 * 45;
  cContext.translate(lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY);
  cContext.rotate(lRadians);
  cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, -cCarImageWidth / 2, -cCarImageHeight / 2, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight);
  cContext.rotate(-lRadians);
  cContext.translate(-lCarTopLeftX, -lCarTopLeftY);    
}

– This code puts a car on a street background. Pushing a key on the keyboard rotates the image.

The plan was to rotate the car 45 degrees. Because of the strange result, the angle has been changed to 0 degrees to help debug.

The car and background images — Car.jpg => https://snipboard.io/ptkWjJ.jpg — Streets.jpg => https://snipboard.io/4YgDaf.jpg.

The images combined — https://snipboard.io/IXlKiV.jpg.

The image after hitting the keyboard spacebar — https://snipboard.io/QTBlgS.jpg. — The car moved to a different location, even though X and Y did not change — lCarTopLeftX = 350 — lCarTopLeftY = 321.869.