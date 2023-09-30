Rotating a small image on a background image places the small image in a different location

<div id="canvasContainer">
<canvas id="canvas" width="900" height="520"></canvas>
</div>
const cCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas');
cCanvas.width = 600;
cCanvas.height = 300;
const cContext = cCanvas.getContext('2d');
const cBackgroundImage = new Image();
const cBackgroundWidth = cCanvas.width;
let lBackgroundHeight;
const cCarImage = new Image();
const cCarImageWidth = 40;
const cCarImageHeight = 100;
let lCarTopLeftX;
let lCarTopLeftY;
document.addEventListener(
'DOMContentLoaded', (ev) =>
{
cBackgroundImage.onload = function ()
{
cCarImage.onload = function ()
{
const cAspectRatio = cBackgroundImage.naturalWidth / cBackgroundImage.naturalHeight;
lBackgroundHeight = cCanvas.height = cBackgroundWidth / cAspectRatio;
cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight);
lCarTopLeftX = cBackgroundWidth / 2 - cCarImageWidth / 2 + 70;
lCarTopLeftY = lBackgroundHeight / 2 - cCarImageHeight / 2 + 100;
//Note: lCarTopLeftX = 350
//Note: lCarTopLeftY = 321.869
cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight);
}
cCarImage.src = "Car.jpg";
}
cBackgroundImage.src = "Streets.jpg";
}
)
document.body.addEventListener(
"keydown", e =>
{
e.preventDefault();
render();
}
)
function render()
{
//Note: lCarTopLeftX = 350
//Note: lCarTopLeftY = 321.869
cContext.clearRect(0, 0, cCanvas.width, cCanvas.height);
cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight);
let lRadians = Math.PI / 180 * 0; // let lRadians = Math.PI / 180 * 45;
cContext.translate(lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY);
cContext.rotate(lRadians);
cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, -cCarImageWidth / 2, -cCarImageHeight / 2, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight);
cContext.rotate(-lRadians);
cContext.translate(-lCarTopLeftX, -lCarTopLeftY);
}
– This code puts a car on a street background. Pushing a key on the keyboard rotates the image.
The plan was to rotate the car 45 degrees. Because of the strange result, the angle has been changed to 0 degrees to help debug.
The car and background images — Car.jpg => https://snipboard.io/ptkWjJ.jpg — Streets.jpg => https://snipboard.io/4YgDaf.jpg.
The images combined — https://snipboard.io/IXlKiV.jpg.
The image after hitting the keyboard spacebar — https://snipboard.io/QTBlgS.jpg. — The car moved to a different location, even though X and Y did not change — lCarTopLeftX = 350 — lCarTopLeftY = 321.869.