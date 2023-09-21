I have:
<h1>Image</h1>
<canvas id="board"></canvas>
body{
font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace;
text-align: center;
}
var blockSize = 25;
var rows = 20;
var cols = 20;
var board;
var context;
var colorX = blockSize * 5;
var colorY = blockSize * 5;
window.onload = function() {
board = document.getElementById("board");
board.height = rows * blockSize;
board.width = cols * blockSize;
context = board.getContext("2d");
update();
}
function update() {
context.fillStyle="black";
context.fillRect(0, 0, board.width, board.height);
context.fillStyle="red";
context.fillRect(colorX, colorY, blockSize, blockSize);
}
This places a colored square on the screen. How do I place an image on the screen?