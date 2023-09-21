How do I place an image on the screen?

I have:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
       <meta charset="UTF-8">
       <meta name="viewport", content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
       <title>Image</title>
       <link rel="stylesheet" href="image.css">
       <script src="image.js"></script>
    </head>
    <body>
        <h1>Image</h1>
        <canvas id="board"></canvas>
    </body>
</html>

body{
    font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace;
    text-align: center;
}

var blockSize = 25;
var rows = 20;
var cols = 20;
var board;
var context;
var colorX = blockSize * 5;
var colorY = blockSize * 5;
window.onload = function() {
    board = document.getElementById("board");
    board.height = rows * blockSize;
    board.width = cols * blockSize;
    context = board.getContext("2d"); 
    update();
}
function update() {
    context.fillStyle="black";
    context.fillRect(0, 0, board.width, board.height);
    context.fillStyle="red";
    context.fillRect(colorX, colorY, blockSize, blockSize);
}

​This places a colored square on the screen. How do I place an image on the screen?

In the simplest way:-

<img src="path/to/image.png" alt="Description of the image" width="300" height="200">

If you need something more specific, you must ask a more specific question.

