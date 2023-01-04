Using an event parameter to a callback function along with event.target

JavaScript
#1

I’m re-doing a simple Rock, Paper, Scissors game this time adding an UI with DOM methods. I have a function getComputerChoice() that works and returns a lowercase string with one of the three options randomly.

I have another function PlayRound(computerChoice, userChoice) that takes both strings returned and does some comparisons over them.

function playRound(computerChoice, userChoice) {


        if (userChoice === computerChoice) {
            console.log("----------------");
            console.log("Draw!");
            console.log("User choice was: " + userChoice);
            console.log("Computer choice was: " + computerChoice);
            console.log("----------------");

inally I have a getUserChoice() function that I’m updating. It used to look like:

        function getUserChoice() {
        let userChoice = prompt("What is your weapon? ");
        return userChoice.toLowerCase();
    }

And the program worked with that.

Now, instead of a prompt the user can click one of three buttons. I changed the button so that I get the id of each button which matches one of either three choices

//USER CHOICE METHOD
function getUserChoice() {
    const userChoice = document.querySelectorAll('button');

    userChoice.forEach((choice) => {
        choice.addEventListener('click', () => {
            console.log(choice.id);

        })
    })
}

The thing is that with this function “as-is” the playRound()'s userChoice is undefined, and in:

       function getUserChoice() {
        const userChoice = document.querySelectorAll('button');

        userChoice.forEach((choice) => {
            choice.addEventListener('click', () => {
                console.log("this: " + this.id);
                console.log(choice.id);

            })
        })
    }

this is undefined.

My question is, how do I make getUserChoice (using the .forEach and eventListener) return a valid argument (string) that can be used by 'playRound()`?

I’ve been told that this isn’t passed into arrow functions and that I should use an event parameter to a callback function along with event.target. I don’t understand how. I’ve also been told that I shouldn’t use a callback function, or at least playRound() as a callback function given that:

 You are passing whatever playRound() returned to the addEventListener to call. That doesn't work since playRound() function does not return a function``