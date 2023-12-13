Question to add an EventListener / OOP

Hello!

I am testing JS with OOP for using a math calculation learning site and I have got the following question with my following code:

function init() { const mytask = new Aufgabensammlung("user"); mytask.readAufgabenartenForm(); document.getElementById('calc').addEventListener( 'click', mytask.readAufgabenartenForm ); } window.addEventListener("load", init);

My code is working fine. The line with “mytask.readAufgabenartenForm();” is working fine.

The function reads checkboxes from a form and write the checked boxes into an array.

readAufgabenartenForm() { this.rechenart = document.querySelectorAll("input[name='rechenart']"); console.log(this.rechenart[0].checked); console.log(this.rechenart[1].checked); console.log(this.rechenart[2].checked); console.log(this.rechenart[3].checked); if (this.rechenart[0].checked) { this.selektierteCheckboxen.push(1); } if (this.rechenart[1].checked) { this.selektierteCheckboxen.push(2); } if (this.rechenart[2].checked) { this.selektierteCheckboxen.push(3); } if (this.rechenart[3].checked) { this.selektierteCheckboxen.push(4); } // Array Selektierte Checkboxen ausgeben console.log(this.selektierteCheckboxen); }

It is all working, when I am loading the site.

But when I want to click on the button with the id “calc” (see EventListener) it doesn’t work and I will get the message:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘push’)

at HTMLButtonElement.readAufgabenartenForm (mathquiz.js:134:34)

Is there anyone who can help?