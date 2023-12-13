Question to add an EventListener / OOP

I am testing JS with OOP for using a math calculation learning site and I have got the following question with my following code:
function init() {
const mytask = new Aufgabensammlung("user");
mytask.readAufgabenartenForm();
document.getElementById('calc').addEventListener(
'click', mytask.readAufgabenartenForm
);
}
window.addEventListener("load", init);
My code is working fine. The line with “mytask.readAufgabenartenForm();” is working fine.
The function reads checkboxes from a form and write the checked boxes into an array.
readAufgabenartenForm() {
this.rechenart = document.querySelectorAll("input[name='rechenart']");
console.log(this.rechenart[0].checked);
console.log(this.rechenart[1].checked);
console.log(this.rechenart[2].checked);
console.log(this.rechenart[3].checked);
if (this.rechenart[0].checked) {
this.selektierteCheckboxen.push(1);
}
if (this.rechenart[1].checked) {
this.selektierteCheckboxen.push(2);
}
if (this.rechenart[2].checked) {
this.selektierteCheckboxen.push(3);
}
if (this.rechenart[3].checked) {
this.selektierteCheckboxen.push(4);
}
// Array Selektierte Checkboxen ausgeben
console.log(this.selektierteCheckboxen);
}
It is all working, when I am loading the site.
But when I want to click on the button with the id “calc” (see EventListener) it doesn’t work and I will get the message:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘push’)
at HTMLButtonElement.readAufgabenartenForm (mathquiz.js:134:34)
When you click the calc button and it runs your function, this is going to point to the calc button, not your Aufgabensammlung object as you would expect. You can fix this by not assigning the function to the click handler directly and instead using a wrapping function.