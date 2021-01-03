Passing Arguments to Event Handlers in ReactJS

Following the advice under Thinking In React…

I’ve built out my UI first, and just starting to add the functionality. I’ve got the handleClick to hardcode changing the state. But now I want to pass in either the id or the value attribute from each button. You can see what I’ve tried and it’s been commented out. Basically, it’s telling me the id or the value are undefined but am I not declaring those on the line right above it?

Passing 6 out of 16, for the Calculator at FreeCodeCamp.com

repo

live demo, be sure to use the NavBar to get to Calculator

use the hamburger menu on the top left and select JavaScript Calculator to run the test suite, they say it’s designed for Chrome and may encounter bugs in other browsers.

Calculator.js