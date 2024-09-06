Unsure if I should use a CSS pseudo-class, an hr, or an empty div for a separator between blog posts

Hello, I know this question may seem trivial, but I’m wondering which method is better for separating a list of forum topics with a solid 1px border. I can add this line to the article element as a pseudo-class like this:

article::after { content: ""; display: block; margin: 4em 0; border-bottom: 1px dashed #2c3e50; }

or I can use an empty div in the markup, like this:

<article>..</article> <div class="separator"></div> <article>..</article> <div class="separator></div> <article>..</article>

or just use an HR with a border-bottom between the blog posts:

<article>..</article> <hr> <article>..</article> <hr> <article>..</article>

The end result should look like this:

I would be grateful for any suggestions. Thank you.