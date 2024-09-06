Unsure if I should use a CSS pseudo-class, an hr, or an empty div for a separator between blog posts

Hello, I know this question may seem trivial, but I’m wondering which method is better for separating a list of forum topics with a solid 1px border. I can add this line to the
article element as a pseudo-class like this:
article::after {
content: "";
display: block;
margin: 4em 0;
border-bottom: 1px dashed #2c3e50;
}
or I can use an empty div in the markup, like this:
<article>..</article>
<div class="separator"></div>
<article>..</article>
<div class="separator></div>
<article>..</article>
or just use an HR with a border-bottom between the blog posts:
<article>..</article>
<hr>
<article>..</article>
<hr>
<article>..</article>
The end result should look like this:
I would be grateful for any suggestions. Thank you.