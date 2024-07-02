Unsaved Checkbox State with localStorage in Chrome and Edge

I’m trying to save and restore the state of a checkbox and other elements using localStorage when a user duplicates or closes the tab. It works well when I have just the checkbox , but as soon as I introduce additional elements, the checkbox state is not saved correctly in Chrome and Edge. Inspired by a similar issue discussed here, I created a version demonstrating the problem:

function save() { var checkbox = document.getElementById('checkbox1zaal1'); var textarea = document.querySelector('textarea'); localStorage.setItem('checkbox1zaal1', checkbox.checked); localStorage.setItem('box', textarea.value); } function load() { var checked = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('checkbox1zaal1')); document.getElementById("checkbox1zaal1").checked = checked; document.querySelector('textarea').value = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('box')); } function wis() { location.reload(); localStorage.clear(); } load();

<input type="button" id="ReserveerButton1" value="save" onclick="save()" /> <input type="button" id="Wisbutton1" value="delete" onclick="wis()" /> <input type="checkbox" id="checkbox1zaal1"> <textarea>Hello, world!</textarea>

DEMO