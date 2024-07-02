Unsaved Checkbox State with localStorage in Chrome and Edge

I’m trying to save and restore the state of a checkbox and other elements using localStorage when a user duplicates or closes the tab. It works well when I have just the checkbox, but as soon as I introduce additional elements, the checkbox state is not saved correctly in Chrome and Edge. Inspired by a similar issue discussed here, I created a version demonstrating the problem:

function save() {
  var checkbox = document.getElementById('checkbox1zaal1');
  var textarea = document.querySelector('textarea');
  localStorage.setItem('checkbox1zaal1', checkbox.checked);
  localStorage.setItem('box', textarea.value);
}

function load() {
  var checked = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('checkbox1zaal1'));
  document.getElementById("checkbox1zaal1").checked = checked;
  document.querySelector('textarea').value = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('box'));
}

function wis() {
  location.reload();
  localStorage.clear();
}

load();

<input type="button" id="ReserveerButton1" value="save" onclick="save()" />
<input type="button" id="Wisbutton1" value="delete" onclick="wis()" />
<input type="checkbox" id="checkbox1zaal1">
<textarea>Hello, world!</textarea>



What am I missing? Is this a known bug in Chrome and Edge, or is there another approach I can try to ensure that the checkbox state is saved correctly alongside the other elements?

So localStorage stores either true or false. (or at least, it should be storing the string of “true” or “false”)

Why are we JSON parsing a boolean?

Hint: Did you forget to stringify your setItem? Or did you parse something that was supposed to be boolean-interpreted?

According to dfsq in his post, it’s used to change the string type to a boolean . I just tried to copy his fiddle.

his post is 10 years old.

localstorage will set items as strings.

Storage only supports storing and retrieving strings. If you want to save other data types, you have to convert them to strings. For plain objects and arrays, you can use JSON.stringify().
( Storage: setItem() method - Web APIs | MDN (mozilla.org))

You have two (well, three at least) options:
Fix the retrieve:
var checked = (localStorage.getItem('checkbox1zaal1') == "true")

Fix the save:
localStorage.setItem('checkbox1zaal1', JSON.stringify({"checkbox" : checkbox.checked});
which will then require the set to be
document.getElementById("checkbox1zaal1").checked = checked.checkbox;

Save multiple items in a single value, and retrieve an object (probably the better option…)

localStorage.setItem('formDetails', JSON.stringify({"checkbox1zaal1": checkbox.checked, "box": textarea.value}));
...
var data = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('formDetails'));
document.getElementById("checkbox1zaal1").checked = data.checkbox1zaal1;
document.querySelector('textarea').value = data.box;