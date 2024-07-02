Unsaved Checkbox State with localStorage in Chrome and Edge

I’m trying to save and restore the state of a checkbox and other elements using localStorage when a user duplicates or closes the tab. It works well when I have just the checkbox, but as soon as I introduce additional elements, the checkbox state is not saved correctly in Chrome and Edge. Inspired by a similar issue discussed here, I created a version demonstrating the problem:
function save() {
var checkbox = document.getElementById('checkbox1zaal1');
var textarea = document.querySelector('textarea');
localStorage.setItem('checkbox1zaal1', checkbox.checked);
localStorage.setItem('box', textarea.value);
}
function load() {
var checked = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('checkbox1zaal1'));
document.getElementById("checkbox1zaal1").checked = checked;
document.querySelector('textarea').value = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('box'));
}
function wis() {
location.reload();
localStorage.clear();
}
load();
You have two (well, three at least) options:
Fix the retrieve: var checked = (localStorage.getItem('checkbox1zaal1') == "true")
Fix the save: localStorage.setItem('checkbox1zaal1', JSON.stringify({"checkbox" : checkbox.checked});
which will then require the set to be document.getElementById("checkbox1zaal1").checked = checked.checkbox;
Save multiple items in a single value, and retrieve an object (probably the better option…)
localStorage.setItem('formDetails', JSON.stringify({"checkbox1zaal1": checkbox.checked, "box": textarea.value}));
...
var data = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('formDetails'));
document.getElementById("checkbox1zaal1").checked = data.checkbox1zaal1;
document.querySelector('textarea').value = data.box;