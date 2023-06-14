Get the value of localstorage

I have followed this example : Quick Tip: Persist Checkbox Checked State after Page Reload — SitePoint from @jhibbard This is working fine but now i struggle to work with the data saved in the localstorage.

I get the following ‘objet’ or ‘array’ {“checkbox1”:false,“checkbox2”:false,“checkbox3”:false,“checkbox4”:true,“checkbox5”:false,“checkbox6”:true,“checkbox7”:false,“checkbox8”:false,“checkbox9”:false}

And i would like to loop over it to get every key witch have the value true.

I have tryied this :

for(var i=0, len=localStorage.length; i<len; i++) { var key = localStorage.key(i); console.log("Clef",key); var value = localStorage[key]; if(value==true) console.log(key + " => " + value); }