Get the value of localstorage

I have followed this example : Quick Tip: Persist Checkbox Checked State after Page Reload — SitePoint from @jhibbard This is working fine but now i struggle to work with the data saved in the localstorage.
I get the following ‘objet’ or ‘array’ {“checkbox1”:false,“checkbox2”:false,“checkbox3”:false,“checkbox4”:true,“checkbox5”:false,“checkbox6”:true,“checkbox7”:false,“checkbox8”:false,“checkbox9”:false}
And i would like to loop over it to get every key witch have the value true.
I have tryied this :
for(var i=0, len=localStorage.length; i<len; i++) {
var key = localStorage.key(i);
console.log("Clef",key);
var value = localStorage[key];
if(value==true)
console.log(key + " => " + value);
}
But this is returning only the name Clef checkboxValues and the test
if(value==true) is not working
If someone can help me to understand how i should proceed will be helpfull. Thanks