Truncate values

Script in #29 was working:
const trunc = (num, places = 0) => {
if (places <= 0) {
return String(Math.trunc(num.split(' ')[0]))
}
const regex = new RegExp(`\\d+\\.\\d{1,${places}}`)
const match = num.match(regex)
return (match !== null) ? match[0] : null
}
const truncGroups = [
{
groupRx: /8[4-6][0-9].*/,
truncate: (code) => {
const [num, letters] = code.split(/ ([A-Z]{2})/)
const truncNumber = trunc(num, 1)
return (letters)
? `${truncNumber} ${letters}`
: `${truncNumber}`
}
},
{
groupRx: /80[1-7]/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code),
},
{
groupRx: /839.3[16]*/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
}
]
const formatCode = (code) => {
for (const { groupRx, truncate } of truncGroups) {
if (groupRx.test(code)) {
return truncate(code)
}
}
return code
}
// Update value of <input name='collocazione'>
const collocazione = document.querySelector('#collocazione');
if (collocazione) {
collocazione.value = formatCode(collocazione.value);
}