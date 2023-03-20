Truncate values

JavaScript
50

Script in #29 was working:

const trunc = (num, places = 0) => {
  if (places <= 0) {
    return String(Math.trunc(num.split(' ')[0]))
  }

  const regex = new RegExp(`\\d+\\.\\d{1,${places}}`)
  const match = num.match(regex)

  return (match !== null) ? match[0] : null
}

const truncGroups = [
  {
    groupRx: /8[4-6][0-9].*/, 
    truncate: (code) => {
      const [num, letters] = code.split(/ ([A-Z]{2})/)
      const truncNumber = trunc(num, 1)

      return (letters)
        ? `${truncNumber} ${letters}`
        : `${truncNumber}`
    }
  },

  {
    groupRx: /80[1-7]/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code),
  },

  {
    groupRx: /839.3[16]*/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
  }
]

const formatCode = (code) => {
  for (const { groupRx, truncate } of truncGroups) {
    if (groupRx.test(code)) {
      return truncate(code)
    }
  }
  return code
}

// Update value of <input name='collocazione'>
const collocazione = document.querySelector('#collocazione');

if (collocazione) {
  collocazione.value = formatCode(collocazione.value);
}