Truncate values

Thanks, rpg_digital, would this be the whole code?

const field = document.querySelector('#collocazione');
const trunc = (num, places = 0) => {
  // if places is 0 or not supplied
  // return an integer as a String
  if (places <= 0) {
    return String(Math.trunc(num.split(' ')[0]))
  }
  
  // using the RexExp constructor to dynamically create a regex
  // so places = 2 -> regex = \d+\.\d{1,2}
  const regex = new RegExp(`\\d+\\.\\d{1,${places}}`)
  const match = num.match(regex)

  return (match !== null) ? match[0] : null
}

// truncate group methods
const truncGroups = [
  {
    groupRx: /8[4-6][0-9].*/, 
    truncate: (code) => {
      // we can split a string using a regex
      // / ([A-Z]{2})/ splits code on a possible space followed by
      // 2 letters and capture those letters e.g.
      // 861.44 CU -> ['861.44', 'CU']
      // 861.44 7 -> ['861.44 7']
      const [num, letters] = code.split(/ ([A-Z]{2})/)

      // truncate number to 1 decimal place
      const truncNumber = trunc(num, 1)

      // if letters exist?
      return (letters)
        ? `${truncNumber} ${letters}` // true: return with letters
        : `${truncNumber}` // false: return without
    }
  },
  
  {
    groupRx: /80[1-7]/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code), // return integer
  },
  
  {
    groupRx: /839.3[16]*/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2) // return to 2 decimal places
  }
]

const formatCode = (code) => {
  // loop through truncGroups
  for (const { groupRx, truncate } of truncGroups) {
    // test the regex against the code
    if (groupRx.test(code)) {
      return truncate(code)
    }
  }
  // didn't match so return original
  return code
}

const testCodes = [
  '847.467 4', // 847.4
  '850.767 456', // 850.7
  '869.999 3', // 869.9
  '861.39 CU', // 861.3 CU
  '863.456 CL', // 863.4 CL
  '861.444 05 AR', // 861.4 AR
  '869.347 5 BR', // 869.3 BR

  // Another group starting with 80[1-7]*
  '802.556 667567', // 802
  '805.875 4', // 805

  // Another group starting with 839.3[1,6]*
  '839.315 6', // 839.31
  '839.366 87', // 839.36
  '111.aaa'// 111.aaa
]

// check console!
testCodes.forEach((code) => console.log(code, formatCode(code)))