Truncate values

Thanks, rpg_digital, would this be the whole code?

const field = document.querySelector('#collocazione'); const trunc = (num, places = 0) => { // if places is 0 or not supplied // return an integer as a String if (places <= 0) { return String(Math.trunc(num.split(' ')[0])) } // using the RexExp constructor to dynamically create a regex // so places = 2 -> regex = \d+\.\d{1,2} const regex = new RegExp(`\\d+\\.\\d{1,${places}}`) const match = num.match(regex) return (match !== null) ? match[0] : null } // truncate group methods const truncGroups = [ { groupRx: /8[4-6][0-9].*/, truncate: (code) => { // we can split a string using a regex // / ([A-Z]{2})/ splits code on a possible space followed by // 2 letters and capture those letters e.g. // 861.44 CU -> ['861.44', 'CU'] // 861.44 7 -> ['861.44 7'] const [num, letters] = code.split(/ ([A-Z]{2})/) // truncate number to 1 decimal place const truncNumber = trunc(num, 1) // if letters exist? return (letters) ? `${truncNumber} ${letters}` // true: return with letters : `${truncNumber}` // false: return without } }, { groupRx: /80[1-7]/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code), // return integer }, { groupRx: /839.3[16]*/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2) // return to 2 decimal places } ] const formatCode = (code) => { // loop through truncGroups for (const { groupRx, truncate } of truncGroups) { // test the regex against the code if (groupRx.test(code)) { return truncate(code) } } // didn't match so return original return code } const testCodes = [ '847.467 4', // 847.4 '850.767 456', // 850.7 '869.999 3', // 869.9 '861.39 CU', // 861.3 CU '863.456 CL', // 863.4 CL '861.444 05 AR', // 861.4 AR '869.347 5 BR', // 869.3 BR // Another group starting with 80[1-7]* '802.556 667567', // 802 '805.875 4', // 805 // Another group starting with 839.3[1,6]* '839.315 6', // 839.31 '839.366 87', // 839.36 '111.aaa'// 111.aaa ] // check console! testCodes.forEach((code) => console.log(code, formatCode(code)))