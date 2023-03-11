Truncate values

Hi, from this number:
914.563
or any longer number as:
914.563 12345
914.563 42
914.563 5567
914.563 616
914.563 71
914.563 8156
914.563 93356
(there is a dot after 3 digits and a space after 6 digits)
I’m trying:
a) to truncate them to the first 3 digits, so to 914.
b) when the number starts with 914.563 2 (so
914.563 2 or longer), I would like to convert it to:
914.5
So, assuming that:
const field = document.querySelector('#collocazione');
I think the script would be something like:
if( /^914.563 [1,3-9]/.test(field.value)){
field.value = field.value.substr(0, field.value.indexOf('.') +0);
}
...............................
Could you help me, please?
Thank you!