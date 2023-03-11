Truncate values

Hi, from this number:

914.563

or any longer number as:

914.563 12345

914.563 42

914.563 5567

914.563 616

914.563 71

914.563 8156

914.563 93356

(there is a dot after 3 digits and a space after 6 digits)

I’m trying:

a) to truncate them to the first 3 digits, so to 914.

b) when the number starts with 914.563 2 (so

914.563 2 or longer), I would like to convert it to:

914.5

So, assuming that:

const field = document.querySelector('#collocazione');

I think the script would be something like:

if( /^914.563 [1,3-9]/.test(field.value)){ field.value = field.value.substr(0, field.value.indexOf('.') +0); } ...............................

Could you help me, please?

Thank you!