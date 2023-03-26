Truncate values

JavaScript
73

Hi, could someone tell me why this script is working well in truncating values, but it isn’t working well with values starting from 891? Thank you!

const trunc = (num, places = 0) => {
  if (places <= 0) {
    return String(Math.trunc(num.split(' ')[0]))
  }

  const regex = new RegExp(`\\d+\\.\\d{1,${places}}`)
  const match = num.match(regex)

  return (match !== null) ? match[0] : null
}

const truncGroups = [
// truncate to an integer
  {
    groupRx: /\b80[1-7]\b/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code)
  },
{
    groupRx: /809\.9/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
  },

// tronca anche 813 CA
{
    groupRx: /\b81[0-9]\b/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
  },

{
    groupRx: /^(8[2,4][0-9]).*[A-Z]+/,
     truncate: (code) => code.substring(0, 3) + ".9"
    }, 

{
    groupRx: /(8[2,4][0-9])[0-9. ]+$/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
  },
  
{
    groupRx: /\b83[0-8]\b/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
  },
  
  // match 839.31 or 839.36
  // truncate to 2 decimal places
  {
    groupRx: /839\.3[1,6]/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
  },
{
    groupRx: /839\.693/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 3)
  },
{
    groupRx: /839\.7/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
  },

{
    groupRx: /85[0-3]\b/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
  },
{
    groupRx: /\b85[4-9]\b/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code)
  },

// match number starting with 860-869 + region letters
  // truncate to 1 decimal place
  {
    groupRx: /\b86[0-9]\b/, 
    truncate: (code) => {
      const [num, letters] = code.split(/ ([A-Z]{2})/)
      const truncNumber = trunc(num, 1)

      return (letters)
        ? `${letters} ${truncNumber}`
        : `${truncNumber}`
    }
    },
{
    groupRx: /8[7-8][0-8]\b/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code)
  },
{
    groupRx: /889\.3[3-4]/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
  },
{
    groupRx: /891\.7[1-9]/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
  }, 
  {
    groupRx: /891\.8[1-9]/,
    truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
  }

]

const formatCode = (code) => {
  for (const { groupRx, truncate } of truncGroups) {
    if (groupRx.test(code)) {
      return truncate(code)
    }
  }
  return code
}

// Update value of <input name='collocazione'>
const collocazione = document.querySelector('#collocazione');

if (collocazione) {
  collocazione.value = formatCode(collocazione.value);
}