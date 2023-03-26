Truncate values

Hi, could someone tell me why this script is working well in truncating values, but it isn’t working well with values starting from 891? Thank you!

const trunc = (num, places = 0) => { if (places <= 0) { return String(Math.trunc(num.split(' ')[0])) } const regex = new RegExp(`\\d+\\.\\d{1,${places}}`) const match = num.match(regex) return (match !== null) ? match[0] : null } const truncGroups = [ // truncate to an integer { groupRx: /\b80[1-7]\b/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code) }, { groupRx: /809\.9/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1) }, // tronca anche 813 CA { groupRx: /\b81[0-9]\b/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1) }, { groupRx: /^(8[2,4][0-9]).*[A-Z]+/, truncate: (code) => code.substring(0, 3) + ".9" }, { groupRx: /(8[2,4][0-9])[0-9. ]+$/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1) }, { groupRx: /\b83[0-8]\b/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1) }, // match 839.31 or 839.36 // truncate to 2 decimal places { groupRx: /839\.3[1,6]/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2) }, { groupRx: /839\.693/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 3) }, { groupRx: /839\.7/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1) }, { groupRx: /85[0-3]\b/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1) }, { groupRx: /\b85[4-9]\b/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code) }, // match number starting with 860-869 + region letters // truncate to 1 decimal place { groupRx: /\b86[0-9]\b/, truncate: (code) => { const [num, letters] = code.split(/ ([A-Z]{2})/) const truncNumber = trunc(num, 1) return (letters) ? `${letters} ${truncNumber}` : `${truncNumber}` } }, { groupRx: /8[7-8][0-8]\b/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code) }, { groupRx: /889\.3[3-4]/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2) }, { groupRx: /891\.7[1-9]/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2) }, { groupRx: /891\.8[1-9]/, truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2) } ] const formatCode = (code) => { for (const { groupRx, truncate } of truncGroups) { if (groupRx.test(code)) { return truncate(code) } } return code } // Update value of <input name='collocazione'> const collocazione = document.querySelector('#collocazione'); if (collocazione) { collocazione.value = formatCode(collocazione.value); }