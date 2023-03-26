Truncate values

Hi, could someone tell me why this script is working well in truncating values, but it isn’t working well with values starting from 891? Thank you!
const trunc = (num, places = 0) => {
if (places <= 0) {
return String(Math.trunc(num.split(' ')[0]))
}
const regex = new RegExp(`\\d+\\.\\d{1,${places}}`)
const match = num.match(regex)
return (match !== null) ? match[0] : null
}
const truncGroups = [
// truncate to an integer
{
groupRx: /\b80[1-7]\b/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code)
},
{
groupRx: /809\.9/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
},
// tronca anche 813 CA
{
groupRx: /\b81[0-9]\b/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
},
{
groupRx: /^(8[2,4][0-9]).*[A-Z]+/,
truncate: (code) => code.substring(0, 3) + ".9"
},
{
groupRx: /(8[2,4][0-9])[0-9. ]+$/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
},
{
groupRx: /\b83[0-8]\b/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
},
// match 839.31 or 839.36
// truncate to 2 decimal places
{
groupRx: /839\.3[1,6]/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
},
{
groupRx: /839\.693/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 3)
},
{
groupRx: /839\.7/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
},
{
groupRx: /85[0-3]\b/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 1)
},
{
groupRx: /\b85[4-9]\b/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code)
},
// match number starting with 860-869 + region letters
// truncate to 1 decimal place
{
groupRx: /\b86[0-9]\b/,
truncate: (code) => {
const [num, letters] = code.split(/ ([A-Z]{2})/)
const truncNumber = trunc(num, 1)
return (letters)
? `${letters} ${truncNumber}`
: `${truncNumber}`
}
},
{
groupRx: /8[7-8][0-8]\b/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code)
},
{
groupRx: /889\.3[3-4]/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
},
{
groupRx: /891\.7[1-9]/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
},
{
groupRx: /891\.8[1-9]/,
truncate: (code) => trunc(code, 2)
}
]
const formatCode = (code) => {
for (const { groupRx, truncate } of truncGroups) {
if (groupRx.test(code)) {
return truncate(code)
}
}
return code
}
// Update value of <input name='collocazione'>
const collocazione = document.querySelector('#collocazione');
if (collocazione) {
collocazione.value = formatCode(collocazione.value);
}