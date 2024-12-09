Freelancing offers freedom, but it can also lead to burnout. Here are a few methods I use to stay creative:

Try the Pomodoro Technique: Work for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. It sounds simple but is incredibly effective.

Seek inspiration outside of work: Visit museums, join workshops, or simply take a walk. I often discover fresh ideas when I relax this way.

Say “no” at the right time: Don’t take on too many projects at once. Learn to say no to protect your mental health.

Do you have any other tips for avoiding burnout? Let’s share and learn together!