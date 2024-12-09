Freelancing offers freedom, but it can also lead to burnout. Here are a few methods I use to stay creative:
Try the Pomodoro Technique: Work for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. It sounds simple but is incredibly effective. Seek inspiration outside of work: Visit museums, join workshops, or simply take a walk. I often discover fresh ideas when I relax this way. Say “no” at the right time: Don’t take on too many projects at once. Learn to say no to protect your mental health.
Do you have any other tips for avoiding burnout? Let’s share and learn together!
From personal experience, I can say that you need to follow the daily routine. It is advisable to always go to bed and wake up at the same time, because if you break it, you will have obvious problems with your mood, desire to work, and difficulties may appear in life in general. I have been working remotely for several years now and as a rule I worked at different times in the morning or at night and everything resulted in the fact that I burned out. The work itself is good and everything is great, but because of this regime, I just burned out. And now for the last 3 months I have been following a regime and from Sunday to Friday I go to bed and wake up at the same time and damn it, productivity has increased, the desire to work has become greater and everything has become better. So correctly assess when you should work and how, as well as how much time to spend on work and personal life.