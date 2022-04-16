Template literals

I was learning forms in HTML and had a set of javascript code that is needed(I think) to make the GET method work. I copied the javascript code and the error I got is the Template literal turns into string for some reason.
html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<form action="results.html" method="GET"></form>
<div>
<div>
<label>name</label>
<input name="name" >
</div>
<div>
<label>password</label>
<input type="name">
</div>
<button>Submit</button>
</div>
</body>
</html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>results</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="results"></div>
<a href="/">Back to form</a>
<script>
const resultsList = document.getElementById('results')
new URLSearchParams(window.location.search).forEach((value, name) =>{
resultsList.append('${name}: ${value}')
resultsList.append(document.createElement('br'))
})
</script>
</body>
</html>