Template literals

I was learning forms in HTML and had a set of javascript code that is needed(I think) to make the GET method work. I copied the javascript code and the error I got is the Template literal turns into string for some reason.

html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<form action="results.html" method="GET"></form>
    <div>
        <div>
            <label>name</label>
            <input name="name" >
        </div>
        <div>
            <label>password</label>
            <input type="name">
        </div>
        <button>Submit</button>
    </div>
    
</body>
</html>

<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>results</title>
</head>
<body>

    <div id="results"></div>
    <a href="/">Back to form</a>
    <script>
     const resultsList = document.getElementById('results')
     new URLSearchParams(window.location.search).forEach((value, name) =>{
          resultsList.append('${name}: ${value}')
          resultsList.append(document.createElement('br'))    
     })
    </script>
</body>
</html>

#2

To be honest I have no idea what you want to achieve with your code.
Can you give more details of what you expect as the output/result of your code?

#3

For the input tags to be functional, I think. I’m not fully aware of the concept of that code because I had learned javascript for like a month then switched to HTML two weeks ago, so my knowledge is pretty vague. I copied it because the dude told me to.

skip to 4:20 to see what I want to achieve.