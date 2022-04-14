I have a JSON object that I am trying to output as HTML by creating a function that returns a String template literal that iterates over the JSON and creates a list of properties and values from the JSON, but the returned value is a comma for every iteration (there are 12 iterations), what is wrong with my syntax that would cause this?
const createSubmissionHtml = () => {
return `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Form Submissions</title>
</head>
<body>
${Object.keys(JsonObj).map((key) => {
console.log(JsonObj[key]);
let submission = JsonObj[key];
`<div class="submission"><ul>`;
Object.entries(submission).map((entry) => {
const [prop, value] = entry;
`<li>${prop}: ${value}</li>`;
});
`</ul></div>`;
})}
</body>
</html>`;
};