String template literal with Object.keys.map

JavaScript
#1

I have a JSON object that I am trying to output as HTML by creating a function that returns a String template literal that iterates over the JSON and creates a list of properties and values from the JSON, but the returned value is a comma for every iteration (there are 12 iterations), what is wrong with my syntax that would cause this?

const createSubmissionHtml = () => {
  return `
  <!DOCTYPE html>
    <html>
        <head>
        <title>Form Submissions</title>
        </head>
        <body>
            ${Object.keys(JsonObj).map((key) => {
              console.log(JsonObj[key]);
              let submission = JsonObj[key];
              `<div class="submission"><ul>`;
              Object.entries(submission).map((entry) => {
                const [prop, value] = entry;
                `<li>${prop}: ${value}</li>`;
              });
              `</ul></div>`;
            })}
        </body>
    </html>`;
};
#2

Doing this from my phone so cant test this. Two things. Missing a return and finally joining the array.

Object.entries(submission).map((entry) => {
        const [prop, value] = entry;
        return `<li>${prop}: ${value}</li>`;
 }).join('\n');

Hopefully thats it.

#3

Thanks, but I am still only getting the 12 commas in the list. Why would I need to return? the map() function returns an array by itself correct? Also, would it matter that most of the properties have spaces and question marks, and that some of the values are URLs within the JSON?

I can console.log(<li>${prop}: ${value}</li>) and see the correct output, but the file I am creating using the “fs” module, only has the other HTML around ‘,’. like this:


  <!DOCTYPE html>
    <html>
        <head>
        <title>Form Submissions</title>
        <link src="./css/submissions.css">
        </head>
        <body>
            ,,,,,,,,,,,
        </body>
    </html>