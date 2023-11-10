Variable declared but never read

When I mouse over this variable in Visual Studio Code I see that "this variable is declared but never read and it is grayed out.

When I use it like this I get an error "cant read properties of undefined first_name

const more_data = document.getElementById("more_data"); more_data.innerHTML = "<p>test</p>" .myData_2.first_name;

But when I use it like this I don’t get error

const more_data = document.getElementById("more_data"); more_data.innerHTML = myData_2.first_name;

I would like to put some plain text before that variable if possible.

Thanks