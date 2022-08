SyntaxError: invalid syntax (help)

Trying to search/delete for specific user with one letter name, “a”, and always changing domains.

Some addresses from this spam:

a@kragar.imentss.com a@octobertres.com a@cngruel.com

Need help please, fixing invalid syntax error.

CODE:

from imap_tools import MailBox, A with MailBox('imap.mail.yahoo.com').login('name@yahoo.com', 'PWD', 'Bulk') as mailbox: DELETE messages that contains 'a@*.*' in body from Bulk folder mailbox.delete(mailbox.fetch(A(body='a@*.*')))

ERROR: