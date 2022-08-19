Python imaplib Yahoo error

Want to search folder “SPAM”, for specific_user@any domain, and delete found mail.
Code below …
import imaplib
box = imaplib.IMAP4_SSL('imap.mail.yahoo.com', 993)
box.login("xxxxxxxx@yahoo.com","xxxxxxxxxx")
box.select('SPAM')
typ, data = box.search(None, 'from','name@*.*')
for num in data[0].split():
box.store(num, '+FLAGS', '\\Deleted')
box.expunge()
box.close()
box.logout()
… is generating these errors below, please assist in debugging, thanks.
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "C:\Users\Desktop\Desktop\Python Spam Buster\test.py", line 6, in <module>
typ, data = box.search(None, 'from','name@*.*')
File "C:\Users\Desktop\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\imaplib.py", line 734, in search
typ, dat = self._simple_command(name, *criteria)
File "C:\Users\Desktop\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\imaplib.py", line 1230, in _simple_command
return self._command_complete(name, self._command(name, *args))
File "C:\Users\Desktop\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\imaplib.py", line 968, in _command
raise self.error("command %s illegal in state %s, "
imaplib.IMAP4.error: command SEARCH illegal in state AUTH, only allowed in states SELECTED