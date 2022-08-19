Python imaplib Yahoo error

Want to search folder “SPAM”, for specific_user@any domain, and delete found mail.

Code below …

import imaplib box = imaplib.IMAP4_SSL('imap.mail.yahoo.com', 993) box.login("xxxxxxxx@yahoo.com","xxxxxxxxxx") box.select('SPAM') typ, data = box.search(None, 'from','name@*.*') for num in data[0].split(): box.store(num, '+FLAGS', '\\Deleted') box.expunge() box.close() box.logout()

… is generating these errors below, please assist in debugging, thanks.