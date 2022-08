resp_code, mails = imap_ssl.search(None, ‘(FROM “a”)’)

I want to search emails from a specific one letter named user, “a”.

Example:

<a@xxxxx.com> <a@xxxxxx.com>

Problem is, search results cause all users with an “a” as part of there name to be returned.

Example:

jane@xxxxx.com aaron@xxxxxx.com

Any way to isolate the search to one letter name?