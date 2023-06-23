Support light or dark theme

Is this code correct:
color-scheme: light dark;
The text reads:
… just list that single value:
Link to content: Unleashing the Power of CSS - Section 1
While listing:
color-scheme: light dark;
does have some effect, I’ve found it much more useful to actually make a section of custom properties specific to your “dark mode” colors, like this:
@media (prefers-color-scheme:dark)
{
:root {
--font-color:#EEE;
--body-background-color:black;
--body-border:#777; /* Borders around divs and other box elements */
}
}
This allows you to control the two color renditions of your site yourself, whether in light mode or dark mode. If you just put in the one-liner color-scheme, the browser (in my brief experience) just changes a couple things like button background colors, but not the vast majority of your page.
Thanks for the quick response. I’m familiar with the @media possibility.
My question refers to the specific text passage:
If we only support
lightor
dark, just list that single value:
Should the code not either be
color-scheme: light only;
or
color-scheme: dark only;
?
According to MDN permitted values are:
color-scheme: normal;
color-scheme: light;
color-scheme: dark;
color-scheme: light dark;
color-scheme: only light;
/* Global values */
color-scheme: inherit;
color-scheme: initial;
color-scheme: revert;
color-scheme: revert-layer;
color-scheme: unset;
only Forbids the user agent from overriding the color scheme for the element.