Support light or dark theme

does have some effect, I’ve found it much more useful to actually make a section of custom properties specific to your “dark mode” colors, like this:

@media (prefers-color-scheme:dark) { :root { --font-color:#EEE; --body-background-color:black; --body-border:#777; /* Borders around divs and other box elements */ } }

This allows you to control the two color renditions of your site yourself, whether in light mode or dark mode. If you just put in the one-liner color-scheme, the browser (in my brief experience) just changes a couple things like button background colors, but not the vast majority of your page.