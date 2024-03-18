How to remove Background Color in Dark Mode

Hello,

I’m currently working on implementing a dark mode feature for my website, EZ Online Tools, and I’m facing a challenge with the background styling.

I have a element with a gradient background defined using CSS. However, when I toggle the dark mode on, I want to remove this gradient background and replace it with transparent.

Here’s the relevant HTML and CSS code snippet:

<section id="parallax" class="text-white"> <div class="position-relative overflow-hidden text-center bg-light"> <span class="mask" style="background: #cee3f5; background: -moz-linear-gradient(to left, #cee3f5, #fcf3ec); background: -webkit-linear-gradient(to left, #cee3f5, #fcf3ec); background: linear-gradient(to left, #cee3f5, #fcf3ec); opacity: 0.9;"></span> <div class="container position-relative zindex-1"> <div class="col text-center p-lg-5 mx-auto my-5"> <h1 class="display-5 fw-normal">EZOnlineTools</h1> <h2 class="fw-normal">The Ultimate Collection of Free Online Web Tools That You Will Ever Need.</h2> </div> </div> </div> </section>

I’m looking for guidance on how to modify this code so that when the dark mode is enabled, the gradient background is replaced with transparent. Any help or suggestions on how to achieve this would be greatly appreciated.

Live Testing:

If you would like to test the dark mode changes live, you can visit: ezonlinetools.com