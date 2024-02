:root { /* Black, Gray, White */ --blackColor: black; --greyColor: whitesmoke; --whiteColor: white; }

I don’t speak English natively and particularly wasn’t sure about grey or gray but Google gave me 1,260,000,000 results for "grey" and 1,280,000,000 results for "gray" (both searches with quote marks).

How would you name your CSS variables for Black hue color, White hue color and Gray hue color?