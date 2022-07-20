Suggestion to become a specialist in SEO

Suggestion 1: Be able to articulate more than a single sentence.

Suggestion 2: Tell us what youve already tried. What youve already done, so that answers might possibly be tailored to your situation, rather than being the same mindless repeating drivel of copy pasted off-site SEO buzzwords.

Suggestion 3: If youre here to try and generste said buzzword lists, save us all the headache and use the search feature to find any of the hundreds of such posts already littering the forum.