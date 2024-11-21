Studying Programming in Prison?

Hello brothers and sisters! I have a question for you and if you answer, I will be very happy. My brother has been in a prison in Türkiye. Nowadays he’s studying programming, especially Phyton and Internet Programming (Javascript, HTML, CSS). He finished Pearson’s Phyton book and same other books. They don’t give him PC of course, so he write all codes on his notebook when he do exercises. What are your suggesstions for him, which books are good for him or have you any code examples that he can understand? For example can he do little projects on paper and check his codes with answers? Hace you any little projects or exercises like that? He want to improve his skills in this field, so when he get his freedom he maybe can find a job or something I’m looking for your suggestions for him. Thank you my friends.