How to study programming correctly?

I would like to count on your help to discover which study methodologies are effective for each person. I’m looking for an approach that actually works and allows me to learn the content more effectively. I’m currently studying programming, but I feel like my learning curve is too low, like I’m going down the wrong path. I’m not sure if I should use mind maps, flashcards, or another specific strategy. If you can share your experiences and recommendations, I would be very grateful. At the moment I’m trying to learn HTML + CSS, to move on to JavaScript and then to PHP. Remembering that I have ADHD, and it is quite strong, hindering me a lot in my learning and making me procrastinate.

I tried just watching video classes and answering exercises, but the learning curve is very low. So I feel unmotivated and feel incapable of learning programming.