Sticky columns

I have a table with 10 columns. I want the header row, first 3 columns and last column sticky.
I got the header row and last column sticky but can’t get the first 3 to stick. here is the CSS

thead tr > th {
    background:#ccc;
    position: sticky;
    padding:.5rem;
    z-index: 3;
    top: 0;
  }
thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+1),
  tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+1)
   {
    position: sticky;
    right: 0;
    background:#ddd;
  }

  thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+2),
  tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+2)
   {
    position: sticky;
    right: 150px;
    background:#ddd;
  }

  thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+3),
  tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+3)
   {
    position: sticky;
    right: 300px;
    background:#ddd;
  }

Appreciate any help with the this

Someone asked for something similar about 4 years ago and I came up with this::

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/oNGwvKv

I’m on a mobile at the moment so can’t really check if that’s the right demo but I’ll be back tomorrow to check :slight_smile: