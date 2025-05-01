Sticky columns

I have a table with 10 columns. I want the header row, first 3 columns and last column sticky.
I got the header row and last column sticky but can’t get the first 3 to stick. here is the CSS
thead tr > th {
background:#ccc;
position: sticky;
padding:.5rem;
z-index: 3;
top: 0;
}
thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+1),
tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+1)
{
position: sticky;
right: 0;
background:#ddd;
}
thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+2),
tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+2)
{
position: sticky;
right: 150px;
background:#ddd;
}
thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+3),
tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+3)
{
position: sticky;
right: 300px;
background:#ddd;
}
Appreciate any help with the this