Sticky columns

I have a table with 10 columns. I want the header row, first 3 columns and last column sticky.

I got the header row and last column sticky but can’t get the first 3 to stick. here is the CSS

thead tr > th { background:#ccc; position: sticky; padding:.5rem; z-index: 3; top: 0; } thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+1), tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+1) { position: sticky; right: 0; background:#ddd; } thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+2), tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+2) { position: sticky; right: 150px; background:#ddd; } thead tr > th:nth-child(-n+3), tbody tr > td:nth-child(-n+3) { position: sticky; right: 300px; background:#ddd; }

Appreciate any help with the this