Sticky columns

richarddunnebsc: richarddunnebsc: not in the live version you just posted.

Weird that’s the same code but just a live preview from codepen.

I can’t seem to reproduce it on my laptop at all. Maybe its a windows problem but I won’t be back to my desktop computer until Monday as I am away on holiday.

Maybe you could put up an online version outside of codepen that shows the problem so that we can discount a codepen discrepancy.

I’ve just changed the borders to red here to see if it throws any light on the problem.

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/QwwmQwP

In your screenshot it looks to me as though the border-spacing:0 isn’t being honoured hence the gap (or the border-collapse:separate).

Usually these bugs are easy to squash but unless I see it happening to me I’m just guessing maybe do an inspect with devtools and see if it shows anything odd for those borders or border-spacing.