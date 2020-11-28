Freezing first row while highlighting row and column

I need to do a table where I need to freeze the top row and highlight the row and column on hover. I have the 2 working separately but when I combine them, it isn’t working right.

My CSS is

#table_grid {

border-spacing: 0;

border-collapse: collapse;

overflow: hidden;

font-family: arial, verdana, sans-serif;

font-size: 12px;

background: #fff;

margin: 0px;

text-align: left;

max-width: 1200px;

border-radius: 10px;

}

#table_grid td,

th {

color: #669;

padding: 9px 8px 4px 8px;

font-size: 13px;

position: relative;

}

#table_grid tr:hover {

background-color: rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5);

}

#table_grid td:hover::after,

th:hover::after {

background-color: rgba(211, 211, 211, 0.2);

content: ‘\00a0’;

height: 10000px;

left: 0;

position: absolute;

top: -5000px;

width: 100%;

pointer-events: none;

}

table {

text-align: left;

position: relative;

border-collapse: collapse;

}

th,

td {

padding: 0.25rem;

}

th {

background: white;

position: sticky;

top: 0;

/* Don’t forget this, required for the stickiness */

box-shadow: 0 2px 2px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);

}

If I change

overflow: hidden

to

overflow: auto

in #table_grid, the highlight on hover and freezing the first row is working but the highlight on hover is running off the screen.

If I change it back to

overflow: hidden

hightlight on hover is working properly but the first row is not freezing.

Is there any way to fix this?

Table is

Just cut n paste the

test test test test test test test test test test test test

sections until you have it long enough to scroll