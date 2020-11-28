Freezing first row while highlighting row and column

I need to do a table where I need to freeze the top row and highlight the row and column on hover. I have the 2 working separately but when I combine them, it isn’t working right.
My CSS is
#table_grid {
border-spacing: 0;
border-collapse: collapse;
overflow: hidden;
font-family: arial, verdana, sans-serif;
font-size: 12px;
background: #fff;
margin: 0px;
text-align: left;
max-width: 1200px;
border-radius: 10px;
}
#table_grid td,
th {
color: #669;
padding: 9px 8px 4px 8px;
font-size: 13px;
position: relative;
}
#table_grid tr:hover {
background-color: rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5);
}
#table_grid td:hover::after,
th:hover::after {
background-color: rgba(211, 211, 211, 0.2);
content: ‘\00a0’;
height: 10000px;
left: 0;
position: absolute;
top: -5000px;
width: 100%;
pointer-events: none;
}
table {
text-align: left;
position: relative;
border-collapse: collapse;
}
th,
td {
padding: 0.25rem;
}
th {
background: white;
position: sticky;
top: 0;
/* Don’t forget this, required for the stickiness */
box-shadow: 0 2px 2px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
}
If I change
overflow: hidden
to
overflow: auto
in #table_grid, the highlight on hover and freezing the first row is working but the highlight on hover is running off the screen.
If I change it back to
overflow: hidden
hightlight on hover is working properly but the first row is not freezing.
Is there any way to fix this?
Table is
Just cut n paste thesections until you have it long enough to scroll
|test
|test
|test
|test
|test
|test
|test
|test
|test
|test
|test
|test