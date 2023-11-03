Static routing not working packet tracer

In your scenario, where static routing is implemented in a Packet Tracer simulation, it’s essential to double-check the routing configurations on both the router and the PCs. Ensure that the routing table on the router is correctly set up, specifying the appropriate next-hop addresses or outgoing interfaces for reaching the networks on the PC side and the other side. Additionally, verify the subnet masks on all devices to guarantee they are configured correctly, enabling proper IP address allocation within each network segment. If you can ping the router from the PC side but not the other way around, there might be a misconfiguration in the routing table, subnet masks, or firewall settings. Review these aspects thoroughly, and if the issue persists, consider checking for any physical or virtual device connectivity problems within the simulation environment.