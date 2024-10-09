Ping Broken. Help, please?

Hey Team,
Thank you for your fine forum.
I am attempting to install a web server from home.
The machine is a BOSGAME ECOLITE SERIES MINI PC running UBUNTU 24.04.1.
I have a Google Router model GJ2CQ.
When I go to this site:
And check my WAN IP address of “73.92.178.22”
I get the message:
"Destination Host Unreachable Packet Summary
Sent:5
Received:0
Loss:100%
Time:4107 ms"
On my Google Router, under Network Settings, Advanced Networking, Port Management, I have two records:
80->80 and 443->443 for my ubuntu machine LAN IP “192.168.86.119”
I have my UFW Uncomplicated Fire Wall set to allow incoming, outgoing, and routed.
root@ccai:/# sudo ufw status verbose
Status: active
Logging: on (low)
Default: allow (incoming), allow (outgoing), allow (routed)
New profiles: skip
root@ccai:/#
Any clues would be helpful to get my ping working.
Thank you so much!