Ping Broken. Help, please?

Hey Team,

Thank you for your fine forum.

I am attempting to install a web server from home.

The machine is a BOSGAME ECOLITE SERIES MINI PC running UBUNTU 24.04.1.

I have a Google Router model GJ2CQ.

When I go to this site:

DNS Checker Online Ping IP Address - Ping tool for IPv4 Ping any IPv4 Address by sending ICMP packets to the given host. Just enter a hostname, domain, or IPv4 Address. Our tool finds IPv4 of a given host and sends ICMP Ping Packets via IPv4 Network.

And check my WAN IP address of “73.92.178.22”

I get the message:

"Destination Host Unreachable Packet Summary

Sent:5

Received:0

Loss:100%

Time:4107 ms"

On my Google Router, under Network Settings, Advanced Networking, Port Management, I have two records:

80->80 and 443->443 for my ubuntu machine LAN IP “192.168.86.119”

I have my UFW Uncomplicated Fire Wall set to allow incoming, outgoing, and routed.

root@ccai:/# sudo ufw status verbose

Status: active

Logging: on (low)

Default: allow (incoming), allow (outgoing), allow (routed)

New profiles: skip

root@ccai:/#

Any clues would be helpful to get my ping working.

Thank you so much!